At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

At least 20 people were killed and six others were injured when a passenger coach hit an oil tanker and caught fire on Multan-Sukkur motorway near Jalal Pur Pirwala Interchange on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

The passenger bus was traveling from Lahore to Karachi, Multan Commissioner Amir Khattak said in a tweet.

Khattak said that the passenger bus hit the oil tanker from the rear side which led to a fire eruption.

“06 persons got injured and 20 died on the spot. On spot monitoring rescue process,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the deceased and their families.

“I am saddened by the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident. My prayers are with the bereaved families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi also extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also sought a report on the incident from the Multan commissioner.

The Punjab CM has directed the relevant authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.