Murray downs Wawrinka in Cincinnati battle of veterans

CINCINNATI: Andy Murray won his first hardcourt match of the summer on Monday, defeating Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 7-5 in the opening round of the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The 35-year-old Scot was facing his 37-year-old Swiss rival for the 22nd time with both treble Grand Slam champions still coming back to full form after long-term injuries over the past few seasons.

Murray lost in the first round at Washington and last week in Montreal while Wawrinka’s last win came on grass two months ago at Queen’s Club, London; he has not won on cement since the Australian Open last year.

Murray needed four match points to advance at a tournament he has won twice, in 2008 and 2011. The veteran was competing here for the 17th time.

“We’re not young anymore,” Murray said. “Both of us gave our best right until the end.

“Matches like this are a lot tougher than when we were in our mid-20s.

“Both of us love this sport, we’ve had our issues with injuries the last few years.

“The sport has been a huge part of my life, I started playing when I was four.”

Compatriot Cameron Norrie joined Murray in the second round with his 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 defeat of Dane Holger Rune.

The Scot began to well up as he described his love for the game.

“When I was out injured and not sure if I would be able to come back, I remembered the reasons why you play the game,” Murray said.

“It’s taken a lot of effort and struggles to get back (after two hip surgeries) and play at this level again.

“I want to make the most of it while I’m still able to.”

Murray claimed the opening set in the tiebreaker as he faced his longtime rival.

The Scot went down a break in the second set but got it back before finding himself at a set apiece after being broken in the final game.

The third set featured another pair of early service breaks; but Murray brought an end to hostilities with a break for 6-5 followed by a laboured concluding hold of serve.

In the closing stages, Murray loudly chastised himself as his grip on the set threatened to slip away against the Swiss whose best showing here was a semi-final a decade ago.

The contest was punctuated repeatedly by visits from the trainer for both men.

Other winners on opening day included 2016 champion Marin Cilic, who defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3, and American John Isner, the 2013 finalist against Rafael Nadal, who advanced past France’s Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

In the WTA draw, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina defeated Egyptian Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2.

The world number 25 set up a second-round clash with eighth seed Garbine Muguruza, title-winner here in 2017.

“I was slow at the beginning but I got my rhythm and served well,” Rybakina said. “But my serve always helps me.”

The newest Grand Slam champion said she is trying to look ahead in her career as she adjusts to her status.

“Wimbledon gave me confidence but now I’m focusing on my other tournaments and trying not to think of the past,” she said.

American Amanda Anisimova beat ninth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4.