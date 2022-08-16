AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
NTDC augments transformer at Station New Multan

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

LAHORE: National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented a 160MVA, 220/132kV transformer to 250MVA rating at 500 kV grid station New Multan. The transformer was energized on Monday.

The NTDC has chalked out a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints to alleviate overloading on the system, especially during summers. This augmentation of transformer will improve the loading capacity of the grid station and provide relief to MEPCO.

Since electricity demand surges during summers due to increased use of air conditioning – loads throughout the country, the enhanced capacity of replaced transformer of 160MVA rating with 250MVA rating will reduce transmission losses and facilitate the interconnected DISCOs. The induction of new transformer will benefit the industrial, rural and urban consumers of MEPCO.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned project team and other allied departments for early completion of the project.

DISCOS NTDC Mepco grid station Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan

