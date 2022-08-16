AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
PML-N politics in Punjab buried forever: Cheema

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Monday that the politics of PML-N has been buried in Punjab with the power of the masses.

While talking to media, Cheema said the PML-N displayed obduracy, rigging and bullying in Punjab for three months but now the PML-Q and PTI government is serving the masses with devotion.

He said the PTI government gave foremost priority to the health sector earlier and is now undertaking more revolutionary steps in this department.

He disclosed that the Punjab government will provide free education up to graduation level in the province while free medicines are already being provided in all the hospitals of the province. He denounced that the PDM is a corrupt gang and there is no hope from them to do any good or favor to the poor.

He said the Punjab CM is himself overseeing the steps being taken in South Punjab in the wake of flood. Over 5000 teams are doing welfare work to provide rescue to the flood affected people and the Punjab government is utilizing all its resources in the flood affected areas, he added.

He said the PDM politics is buried once for all, now only the politics of Imran Khan the most liked leader by the masses will be accepted and acknowledged in the country, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDM Punjab government PMLN PMLQ Omar Sarfraz Cheema

