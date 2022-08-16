Closer of news channel: Chohan asked to submit resolution today

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Monday asked the Punjab government’s spokesman to submit a written resolution against the closer of ARY News channel in next session to be held on Tuesday (today).

Earlier, during the Punjab Assembly session, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan verbally presented a resolution before the House to condemn the government’s action of cancelling the NOC of ARY News.

“The Federal Interior Ministry shutdown the channel without sending any prior notice”, he added.

The speaker, however, asked him to submit a written resolution in this regard.

While replying to a question of MPA Rahillah Khadam Hussain, Punjab Parliamentarian Affairs Minister Raja Basharat told the House that the police would take strict action against the drug dealers in Baghwanpura and he will be informed about the action taken.

On a point of order, opposition bencher Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari said that the presiding officer had barred five members of the opposition benches from entering the Assembly, and thus he asked the Speaker to give a ruling against the presiding officer.

However, the speaker said that if the said members had not violated any rule then they would have been allowed in the House, and added that he did not want to give any ruling in haste.

Later, a member of the opposition pointed out quorum and subsequently after failing to meet the required number, the Speaker adjourned the House till August 16. On this occasion, the legislators also prayed for the Quetta martyrs and appreciated their services for the country.

