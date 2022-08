ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The president, on Monday, gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in line with Section 33(3) of the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018.

Dr Alvi had accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain on June 24, 2022.

