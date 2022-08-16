Syngenta organizes tree plantation drive

KARACHI: To commemorate the Independence Day of Pakistan, Syngenta Pakistan organized a country-wide tree-plantation drive namely “Plant a Tree” across its offices, warehouses, plant and distribution network.

As part of this drive, the main event was held at the “Clifton Urban Forest” in Karachi on 14th August, 2022 where the Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh Sharmila Faruqui was the chief guest, along with the Secretary of Agriculture Department, Government of Sindh Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar as the Guest of Honour. Syngenta Pakistan’s General Manager Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Founder of Clifton Urban Forest Masood Lohar, Syngenta Pakistan’s country leadership team and employees were also present at this vibrant event where participants planted over 2,000 trees of different varieties.

Sharmila Faruqui appreciated this valuable intervention and said that it is heartening to see that a global enterprise like Syngenta is making broad-based efforts to ensure long term sustainability of the environment.

Pakistan’s robust corporate sector must take inspiration from this green initiative and contribute towards a healthier, more prosperous future for the nation. “We must take maximum advantage of evolving-technologies to overcome the ecological threats and to accelerate the sustainable development of the country”, she added.

Addressing the distinguished guests, Syngenta Pakistan’s General Manager Zeeshan Hasib Baig stressed the importance of trees in coping with the climate-risks and said that Pakistan is already among the most vulnerable countries with regards to climate change and is witnessing extreme variability in weather patterns. “It is high time that we focus on conserving our natural resources. This year’s tree plantation drive is another humble contribution by Syngenta Pakistan towards sustainability and mitigation of climate risks in our beloved country”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022