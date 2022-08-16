AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agriculture sector: PM decides to form eight working groups

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to form eight working groups to resolve the problems in the agriculture sector for enhancing the sector's efficiency and productivity.

The prime minister, on Monday, chaired a meeting of the Agriculture Task Force, which was given a briefing regarding the potential of the agriculture sector, especially, wheat, edible oil seeds, and cotton cultivation in the country as well as on the problems and for their solutions.

The working groups formed by the prime minister included on edible oil, wheat, cotton, agriculture financing, harvesters and mechanisation, maintenance of agricultural research institutes, and research and development in the agricultural sector, climate smart agriculture, and water management.

The meeting was informed that non-availability of quality seeds, lack of attention paid to research and development as well as difficulties in getting easy loans by farmers are some of the major problems in the development of the agriculture sector.

The prime minister, while speaking on the occasion, stated that agriculture is the backbone of the economy of the country, therefore, is included in the top priorities of the government.

He deplored that the agriculture remained neglected in the past and the country, which was once self-sufficient in crops, is now relying on imports.

He said that the government would pay special attention towards research and development in agriculture and measures would be taken for induction of human resources.

The prime minister directed that steps should be taken to recruit human resources on merit basis in agricultural research institution and ensure that provision of easy loans to the farmers.

The prime minister further stated that recovery rate easy loans given to the farmers during his party’s government in Punjab was better.

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif agriculture sector Agriculture Task Force

Comments

1000 characters

Agriculture sector: PM decides to form eight working groups

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories