New Peshawar Valley project: PDA decides to issue LoI under land sharing formula

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided to issue Letters of Intimation (LoI) under land sharing formula to the land owners of the New Peshawar Valley Project. The letters of intimation would be issued during the current week.

The decision was taken in the 9th BoD meeting of Peshawar Development Authority which was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan in the chair. Besides, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Umar and Faisal Amin Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary forest Abid Majeed, DG PDA and other board members attended the meeting.

The board also constituted a committee under the supervision of Minister for Finance for necessary amendments in Peshawar Development Authority’s Auction Regulations 2021. The said committee will submit its proposal to the board for final approval. The board granted approval to regularize 22 remaining contract employees of PDA recruited under the deceased-son quota.

The Board of Directors has also approved land record Management Information System (MIS) for New Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme with the aim to digitize the entire matters related to land record of the housing schemes.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to expedite progress on construction of an access road to the new Peshawar valley. He also directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps for immediate resolution of Zone I, Zone II and Zone V issues of Regi Model Town.

