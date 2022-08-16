AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
HED dismisses 182 lecturers on long absence from duty

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

LAHORE: Punjab government has dismissed 182 male lecturers due to long absence from duty and initiated inquiry against 190 male lecturers who were found absent from duty since long without intimation, prior permission by the competent authority.

Accordingly Secretary higher education department (HED) inquiry initiated disciplinary proceedings against 190 male lecturers in accordance with the provisions of Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability Act 2006 on account of the charge of misconduct “willful absent from duty”.

Furthermore showcase notices were served to all 190 lecturers with the direction to submit their written reply within 7 days. They were also offered an opportunity of personal hearing. In response to showcase notice cum personal hearing notice, six accused appeared and submitted their written reply and cases of two were already decided in the department but the remaining 182 accused officers neither submitted their reply to the showcase notice nor appeared in personal hearing. Therefore, due to their non-submission of written reply and nonappearance of personal hearing the Secretary HED Punjab compelled to proceed against them as ex party in terms of section of PEEDA Act-2006.

HED higher education department

