‘5th Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit’ from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 5th edition of Leaders In Islamabad Business Summit, is to be held on August 17 and 18, 2022 at the picturesque Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The summit will be jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with OICCI - Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry

LIIBS 2022 is 5th in the series and brings together the top local and international business and corporate leaders, as well as notable government and political personalities, entrepreneurs, strategists, tech gurus and intelligentsia, to discuss and share best practices and routes, reflect on challenges, envision the future, and share creative and innovative strategies. The summit highlights the best way forward for success, which is sustainable, inclusive, and profitable.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Dr Miftah Ismail, Senator Sherry Rahman, Federal Minister for Climate Change, and Senator Musadik Malik, Minister of State (Petroleum Division) will grace the event as guests of honor. “Imagineering the Future” will be the theme of this year’s two-day summit, which will bring together more than 30 distinguished and renowned panelists belonging to diverse industries. The primary agenda will entail discussions and solutions about the present and the future of public health, digital opportunities, healthcare, value systems, economic realities, productivity, innovation, and investments. The summit will have the leadership from Pakistan’s corporate and public sectors, joined by the following international speakers:

Ralph Simon, Founder & Chief Executive, Mobilium Global Limited, UK, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President, BSV Block Chain Association, James Michael Lafferty, CEO & Board Member, Fine Hygienic Holding; Olympic Coach, Speaker & Corporate Trainer, Khoo Boo Hock, Chairman, InfraZamin; Director & Co-Founder, Green Guarantee Company, UK, Malak Al Akiely, CEO, Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Limited, Markus Strohmeier, Managing Director & CEO, Siemens Pakistan, Prof. Francis Davis, Professor of Public Policy, University of Birmingham & Vising Professorial Fellow, University of Oxford, UK, William Bao Bean, General Partner, SOSV and Managing Director, Orbit Start-ups, Ron Thomas, Managing Director, Strategy Focus Group, USA & UAE, Douglas Corley, Founder, DHB Global & CEO, Alaunius Technologies & Global Panel Member, MIT Technology Review, Dr Selena Milanovic, Strategy Consultant - Healthcare, Siemens Advanta Consulting and Global Shaper, World Economic Forum, Joey Wilson, Senior Consultant, EY-Parthenon and Global Shaper, World Economic Forum, Nick Van Breda, Co-Founder, Vertelknuffel & Premium Coach, ExO Works, Dorine Van Der Wijk, Founder & Researcher, Swirls of Life, The Netherlands, Paul Papadimitriou, Founder, Intelligencr, London; Global Keynote Speaker & Futurist, Oscar Wendel, Journalist, Author / Partner, METAL International, USA, Michal Kugleman, Deputy Director & Senior Associate for South Asia, The Wilson Centre, Arif Anis, USA Today & Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author of “I’MPOSSIBLE” and “MADE IN CRISES” & Founder of HumanX, UK, Zain Jeewanjee, CEO & Founder, Zain Jeewanjee Insurance Agency, USA and Member Board of Advisors, RAND Corporation.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder of Nutshell Group and CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP, is a strong supporter of innovation and development. He believes that sharing of good ideas and focused conversations are essential for progress.

He is enthusiastic about the 2 days of great learning and exchange of ideas. Announcing the Summit, Azfar said that Covid-19 refrained the world from such opportunities for the last couple of years. The platform of LIIBS, and the associated discussions, will help us project on the global stage, the potential of Pakistan for investment and collaboration.

This will also create several new opportunities for coming together and devising strategies for innovation and growth. Moreover, LIIBS is a very effective tool to encourage foreign investors and regain their confidence in Pakistan.

Chairman Martin Down Group, Ali Akhai, believes that Pakistan is the land of opportunities for investors and businessmen, with a huge potential for business and the economy, worldwide. The Summit, according to him, will give a platform to foreign investors, businessmen, and policymakers to explore and multiply these opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022