Shanghai Electric’s team, minister discuss matters

KARACHI: A delegation from Shanghai Electric Company on Monday called on the Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Imtiaz Shaikh said the Sindh government was working expeditiously on projects in Thar Coal Field to meet the country’s energy needs from the Thar Coal Power Project and trying to provide all possible facilities to the companies working on the projects.

Shaikh said the provincial government was trying to bring Thar coal to meet the energy needs of the country.

Once fully utilized, the Thar coal will resolve the current economic and financial issues, and save the fuel import bill of the country, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022