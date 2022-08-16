PNSC celebrates 75th Independence Day

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) organised a function to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The celebration commenced with recitation of Holy Quran. Chairman PNSC, Rizwan Ahmed, hoisted the national flag and addressed the attendees.

Chairman PNSC while addressing emphasised that today was the day of reflection. He also reminded that we should always remember and salute the shuhada of armed forces and law enforcement forces who laid their lives in defending the country. He also congratulated and appreciated the efforts of PNSC Management and staff while announcing the acquisition of two secondhand oil tankers.

Executive directors along with officers and staff of PNSC participated in the event. At the end of the event, a palm tree was planted by Chairman PNSC in the building premises.

