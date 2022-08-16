AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Iran must abandon 'extraneous' demands in nuclear talks: US

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2022 12:27am

WASHINGTON: The only way to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is for Tehran to abandon its extraneous demands, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, saying Washington believes everything that can be negotiated already has been.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing that the United States would provide its response to the European Union's "final" text on reviving the deal in private but gave no timeline. The EU asked for a response on Monday, diplomats said, and Iran has said it will comply.

EU puts forth ‘final’ text to resurrect Iran nuclear deal

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has been trying to resurrect the 2015 agreement, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was abandoned by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in 2018. Under the deal, Tehran limited its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions.

"The only way to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is for Iran to drop further unacceptable demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA. We have long called these demands extraneous," Price said.

Joe Biden European Union JCPoA Ned Price 2015 Iran nuclear deal U.N. sanctions

