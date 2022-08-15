AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

S.Africa’s Zuma appeals ruling to send him back to jail

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2022 04:42pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s ex-leader Jacob Zuma on Monday asked a top court to overturn a ruling that ordered him back to jail to serve a sentence that had triggered protests and looting.

Zuma, 80, was released on medical parole last September, just two months into a 15-month term he was handed for snubbing anti-corruption investigators.

In December, the High Court reversed his release, describing the decision as “unlawful.”

The Supreme Court of Appeal, sitting in the central city of Bloemfontein, on Monday started hearing Zuma’s bid for his medical parole to be restored.

Attorney Maribolla Mphahlele, representing the prisons services, said a doctor had established that Zuma suffered “from a terminal disease or a condition that is chronic and progressive.”

The doctor recommended parole due to “incapacity,” as Zuma’s condition had “progressively deteriorated since 2018 and (Zuma) is unable to perform the activities of daily living or self-care,” Mphahlele said, without giving details.

While in prison, Zuma was taken to hospital for surgery to treat an undisclosed ailment. He did not physically appear in court on Monday.

South Africa’s ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged

Zuma was jailed in July for 15 months for contempt of court after he refused to give testimony to a graft inquiry.

His jailing sparked violent protests and looting in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal that spread to the financial hub Johannesburg in July, claiming over 350 lives and dealing a crippling blow to South Africa’s economy.

It was the deadliest social unrest in South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

Zuma ascended to the presidency in 2009 but was toppled nine years later as his tenure sank deeper into corruption scandals.

For many South Africans, his name resonates with graft and “state capture” – the embezzlement of government-owned assets – but he remains a hero to many grassroots members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, described the unrest as an orchestrated attempt to destabilise the country.

The appeal case has become a high-stakes political issue. The largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, describes it as “a test of the principle of equality before the law.”

South Africa Jacob Zuma

Comments

1000 characters

S.Africa’s Zuma appeals ruling to send him back to jail

Intra-day update: Bulls dominate, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

PM Shehbaz forms committee to address problems faced by foreign investors

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil drops as China data weighs

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Read more stories