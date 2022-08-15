Indonesia’s July trade surplus more than expected

JAKARTA: Indonesia booked a bigger-than-expected trade surplus in July at $4.22 billion, with export and import growth exceeding expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of $3.93 billion for July.

The country saw a $5.09 billion surplus in June. Exports were up 32.03% on a yearly basis to $25.57 billion, compared with the poll’s 29.73% growth forecast.

Canada trade surplus widens on record energy exports, but seen narrowing

Imports rose 39.86% to $21.35 billion, compared with an increase of 37.3% expected in the poll.