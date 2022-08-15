JGB yields mostly flat ahead of five-year debt auction

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were little changed on Monday, amid a lack of market-moving cues, while investors were also cautious ahead of an auction of five-year notes.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.010% and the two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.090%.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.185%. Moves on yields were limited as many traders were away for the nation’s “obon” summer holidays, market participants said.

Japan’s 10-year govt bond futures fall amid uncertainties of US inflation

Looking ahead, the focus is on the finance ministry’s auction of five-year bonds on Tuesday. The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.775%.

The 30-year JGBs or the 40-year JGBs were not traded, and their yields remained at 1.095% and 1.205%,respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 150.35, with a trading volume of 6,458 lots.