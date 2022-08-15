AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Australian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes

Reuters Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 12:57pm

Australian shares rose on Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted investor sentiment ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting minutes and major corporate earnings reports later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% higher at 7,064.30.

The benchmark had closed 0.5% lower on Friday. “Sentiment is still weak and the market is reacting to reporting season catalysts,” said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics. “Corporate earnings are key with the US now moving into downgrade cycle.

The Aussie economy is better placed than most to ride out the slow growth cycle but it will be affected.“

The corporate earnings season in Australia will pick up pace this week, with global miner BHP Group, gas producer Santos and biotech firm CSL Ltd reporting their full-year results.

Miners rose 0.7% to lead gains on the benchmark. Core Lithium jumped 9.9% after saying it had received approvals for a survey and a drilling, while Allkem rose 3.4% on signing a lithium deal in Argentina.

Steel producer Bluescope Steel jumped 3.9% after its annual profit beat estimates.

Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher to rise 1.3%. Energy stocks slid 0.8% on weaker oil prices.

Beach Energy slumped 11.1% to the bottom of the benchmark index after reporting a weaker-than-expected annual profit. Financials closed 0.2% lower.

Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s third-largest mortgage lender, said its bad debt fell to a multi-year low in the June quarter.

Its shares fell 1%, while the other three of the so-called “big four” banks rose between 0.04% and 0.1%.

Australian shares end lower as miners, tech stocks weigh

Somasundaram said minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s August policy meeting due on Tuesday and unemployment numbers due on Thursday will be the key local events to look for this week.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% higher at 11,789.03.

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets expecting a fourth straight half-point rate hike to contain soaring inflation.

