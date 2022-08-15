Tara Group Pakistan bringing prosperity to farmers

TEXT: Tara Group Pakistan is one of the top ranking innovative Agri. Research based organization in Agriculture Sector of Pakistan. Tara Group's Agro Division was founded in Oct. 2012, which is playing a pivotal role for the prosperity of farming community and socio economic development of the country.

By the Grace of Almighty Allah, Six Companies of Tara Group have created a new history of fastest growth in a period of only 10 years, to become an emerging leader among top 5 groups of Agro Chemical Industry in Pakistan.

Presently Tara Group consists of 6 following leading

Companies:-

1.Tara Imperial Industries (Pvt) Ltd. 2. Tara Crop Sciences (Pvt.) Ltd. 3. Imperial Crop Sciences (Pvt.) Ltd 4. Star Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. 5. Star Agro Sciences (Pvt.) Ltd. 6. Tara Packages (Pvt.) Ltd.

“State of the Art” Agro-Chemicals Plants of Tara Group were established with latest Quality Control and Research Labs. at Lahore and a Seed Processing Plant was established at Multan. Recently after a large scale expansion, the Agrochemical Plant of Tara Group has become capacity wise biggest Agro Chemical unit in the country.

Research & Development on advanced lines is the hallmark of Tara Group's tremendous progress. Tara Group's latest Quality Control Laboratories & Agrochemical Plants are accredited under International Quality Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 & ISO 9001:2015, International Total Quality Management System ISQL 100QC, International Star Leadership in Quality Excellence & IP Star Brand of Pakistan.

After qualifying mentioned above Accreditation & Global recognition, Tara Group is producing over 150 Branded & Registered quality Pesticides, Micro / Macro Fertilizers & Hi-Tech Seeds of international standards. The Products of Tara Group are cost effective, environment / farmers friendly as well as climate resilient products of innovative Ecosystem Agri. Research.

Tara Group has also established its own Research & Demonstration Farms in 4 different ecological zones of the country. Most advanced Breeding Program on these Farms is successfully in progress to evolve Hi-Tech seed varieties of major and minor crops.

The Products of Tara Group are cost-effective, user's/ environment friendly as well as climate resilient, which are not only enhancing the productivity but also useful in decreasing the production cost of the farmers.

Tara Group has developed International Linkages with China, Turkey, Japan, Australia, USA, Mexico & Neitherland to bring latest Crop Technology in the Country. Joint venture pacts with world's Top MNC's have been executed for Research & Development of major & minor crops Hybrids Seeds and Crop Technology.

A worth mentioning MOU has also been signed with CEMB (Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology) for development and Marketing of double / multi gene GMO Cotton Seed, which would bring a revolution in increasing the yield and decreasing the production cost of the farmers.

To disseminate latest crop technology at the door steps of the country wide farmers, hundreds of Agri. Graduates as Farm Advisory Officers have been deputed all over the country with a biggest Franchises network established by Tara Group's Sales Companies. In addition to that Tara Group's Corporate Sales Division is also providing Top Quality Products in bulk Sale to over 100 Business Partners. The Sales Force of Tara Group's Companies has become a key player, creating a new history by continuously achieving biggest sales targets to strengthen and maintain the status of Tara Group as a top ranking organization in Agri. Sector of Pakistan.

Being an Internationally Recognized Corporate Social Responsibility Leader, Tara Group is taking commendable initiatives for CSR by generously allocating funds for the welfare of Farming Community, Students Educational Scholarships and Health Projects for Humanity Welfare at large. In addition to that Tara Group is also providing sizeable quantity of pesticides with spray machines to the Govt. Departments for controlling, Dengue, Congo virus and Locust attacks. To encourage the Talent of youth, Tara Group also sponsoring Inter University Cricket Championship, Karate & International Kabaddi Championship. Recently TSL (Tara Super League) Cricket Championship was successfully organized under CSR Sports Serie of Tara Group.

Besides developing domestic Agriculture, Dr. Khalid Hameed the Chairman Tara Group aims to expand Tara Group beyond boundaries under its vision-2025 and intends to find export destinations for Agriculture Products in World Market, by properly implementing the Vision-2025, truly with letter & spirit, The Chairman Tara Group is also determined to build up the status of Tara Group as a No.1 Group of Agri. Sector in years to come.

In recognition of remarkable contribution & meritorious services, Tara Group has been honored with more than 50 International & top National Excellence Awards. The worth mentioning are 5 top ranking Awards received by Dr. Khalid Hameed Chairman Tara Group, within 2 years from the President of Pakistan, which is a rare pride of Tara Group in Agriculture & Corporate Sector of Pakistan. Prior to that he received Best Achievement Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Visionary Leader in Agri. Sector Award from the Governor Punjab & the Chairman Chiefs of Armed Forces Committee and Excellence Awards from the President Azad Kashmir, Governors, Federal Ministers and an International Star Leader Quality Excellence Award, from a renowned European Union Forum Bid Group One honoured to the Chairman Tara Group at Paris. Recently Tara Group has also been honoured with Top Agri. Brand of the Year & IP Star Brand of Pakistan Awards, which is a unique achievement of Tara Group as a globally recongnised Leader in Quality Excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022