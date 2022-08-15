AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Developing Better Pakistan: The Leading Real Estate Developers of Pakistan

Published 15 Aug, 2022 08:18am

TEXT: Pakistan faces a serious housing crisis, the out-of-reach property and land rates have forced the general public of Pakistan to live in detrimental conditions with limited access to basic necessities.

Al-Jalil Developers has resolved to bring forth high-end yet affordable housing options for the masses.

The convenient payment plans give the freedom and access to people belonging to every segment of society to buy property on easier terms and fulfill their dream of having a home in a secure & modern housing space with all urban facilities within it.

Over the years,

Al-Jalil Developers has become a name synonymous with its famous tagline, Developing Better Lifestyle, and has truly emerged as the pioneer developer of Lahore West. With names such as Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme - offering West Marina & Marina Sports City, Al-Jalil Garden Housing Scheme and Al-BaariResidencia under its belt, we are all set to revolutionize the world of real estate and lifestyle for the people of Pakistan.

Although Lahore with its rapid expansion has become a hub of high-end real estate development, the people of Lahore West have been at a disadvantage when it comes to having the amenities and comfort of modern living as is enjoyed by some of the other developing sites at the outskirts of Lahore. This is a gap that Al-Jalil Developers identified years ago, and today they are embarked on a revolutionary journey to act as agents of prosperity and growth in the lives of tens of thousands of people.

The spirit that drives this ambition is the hunger to strive for excellence, for ourselves and for the people we have committed to serve.

We believe that the comfort of a healthy and progressive lifestyle should not be a luxury, available to a lucky few, but should be made available to all as a national right. In this ambition, we have vowed to walk shoulder to shoulder with our state to fill the gaps and help in achieving this common national goal. The right to live a life of comfort, security and peace is a national right and we at Al-Jalil Developers have promised ourselves to take upon ourselves the task of delivering upon these fundamental needs of our people.

Our goals are aligned with the larger vision of working towards developing a better, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.

As much as we understand the magnitude and demands of taking on such a momentous challenge, we are also thoroughly excited to be engaged on working towards this fulfilling goal.

As we move along the way to achieving greater heights and excellence for the people of this great nation, we wish to remind everyone that our larger mission is one that demands unity. On this great day, let’s not forget the power of the sacrifices and struggles of our national heroes, who act as the greatest role models.

At Al-Jalil Developers, we also believe that the path to success is through emulating the values of our founding forefather.

It is only through the pillars of unity, faith and discipline guiding our path, that we can hope to achieve the excellence we dream for our beloved homeland and its people. On this day celebration and joy,Al Jalil Developers delivers a message of hope and unite for our nation to develop a better Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan 75 Years of independence of Pakistan property and land rates Al Jalil Developers Real Estate Developers of Pakistan

