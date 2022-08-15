PM for national dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday emphasized the need for initiating a national dialogue and developing consensus on a ‘charter of economy’ to transform Pakistan into an economic power.

The Prime Minister was addressing the national flag-hoisting and unveiling of re-recorded national anthem after 68 years here at the Jinnah Convention centre, as the nation celebrated its diamond jubilee with traditional zeal and fervour across the country.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but for it we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are not less than anyone,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in his address to the ceremony and also stressed the need for initiating a national dialogue and developing consensus by all stakeholders on a ‘charter of economy’.

He also urged the people to work for development of the country by following the golden principles of ‘faith, unity and discipline’ set by founder of the national Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister said that ‘Pakistan Movement’ is a lesson for all the people of the country, adding that no amount of hurdles could deter a nation from achieving its goals once it decides its path. He also emphasized that the nation should identify mistakes of the past with a view to avoid repeating them in the future.

He added that creation of Pakistan was a sacred trust and mission, ‘the first phase of which was completed, but its second phase is still incomplete which we would have to complete in light of the Pakistan Resolution.’

He added that it is a fact that the country has made progress in different arenas. However, he also mentioned the shortfalls that need to be overcome with a view to achieve the incomplete mission speedily.

Terming the youth as the priority of his government, he added that the government would provide all possible opportunities to them as the country’s future belongs to youth.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to all those who made country’s defence indispensable by making it a nuclear power including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Armed Forces, adding that late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the country’s nuclear programme and Nawaz Sharif realized it by conducting nuclear tests in May 1998.

He also expressed resolve for making Pakistan an ideal nation as dreamt about by the founding fathers. “We would stand ready to shed the last drop of blood, foil enemies’ designs with the support of the brave armed forces and harness the true potential of youth to lead the future way,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed grief over human and infrastructure losses in flood-affected Balochistan and assured that all available resources would be utilized for giving them relief and their rehabilitation.

He prayed for the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Occupied Palestine from the illegal foreign occupation.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of civil society members, including late Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr Ruth Pfau.

He also highlighted the minorities’ role in Pakistan Movement and appreciated their sacrifices by paying tribute to their contribution in the nation building, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stressed on the religious freedom in the newly created Pakistan as there would be rule of law, constitution and democracy.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, including Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, senior military and law enforcement agencies leadership, foreign diplomats, and people belonging to all walks of life.

Meanwhile in a series of tweets in connection with the 75th Anniversary of creation of Pakistan, the Prime Minister called for fully realizing the dream of our founding fathers of establishing socioeconomic justice, rule of law and an egalitarian society in Pakistan.

“As we celebrate our hard-earned independence, our country at this stage demands deep reflection to understand that true freedom is the one from want, hunger and poverty and without economic sovereignty it is incomplete,” he said, adding that our greatest strength is our people and now is the time that their welfare be placed at the centre of the public policy.

