Aug 15, 2022
Pakistan

PM wants speedy completion of public welfare projects

APP Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed that public welfare projects should be completed at the earliest to benefit masses and ensure national progress and prosperity.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Rawal Chowk Flyover, the prime minister said the project had hit snags in the past and was moving at snail paced, but in the last few months, work was expedited.

He said all the public projects should be given a spur and lauded chairman CDA and DG FWO for their hard work, adding that addition of 20 new metro buses was a good step which should have been taken earlier.

The prime minister also appreciated CDA chairman’s plans of launching inter-city transport within few months.

The ceremony was attended by the federal ministers, parliamentarians and relevant authorities.

Referring to Bara Kahu bypass, the prime minister emphasised that the project should be completed in four months.

The prime minister said with collective efforts, they could change fate of the country. He said today, the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day. The day reminded them to reaffirm their resolve to bring back the lost glory and transform Pakistan into an ideal state by working day and night, he added.

The prime minister said the Muslims of sub-continent led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah took part in the independence movement and rendered huge sacrifices. Earlier, chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmad highlighted that the project would ease the traffic movement.

