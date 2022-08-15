Ceremony held at SCCI to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR: A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the 75th Independence Day at the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

Imran Khan Mohmand, Acting SCCI president, hoisted the national flag during the ceremony in which a great national enthusiasm and fervour was demonstrated by participants present on the occasion and congratulated the whole nation on eve of 75th Independence Day. He also paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of armed forces for the motherland, because today, we are living as an independent nation, he added.

Shahida Perveen, president Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar, Saima Amjad, vice president of the women’s chamber, Abidullah Yousafzai, former vice president of the SCCI, executive member Ghulam Hussain and Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Fazl e Wahid, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Aqeel Kayani along with members of the business community and staffs attended the ceremony.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability.

Imran Mohmand said the day of August 14 reminded us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country. He vowed to follow the motto of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, “Unity, Faith and Discipline”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022