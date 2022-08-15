AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Diamond Jubilee celebrations: SBP unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2022 06:24am

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan held ceremony for unveiling of commemorative banknote on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence on Sunday. Seventy five rupee note will be issued by State Bank and other commercial banks in the last week of September 2022. Dr Murtaza Syed, acting Governor SBP unveiled the banknote.

He also inaugurated the Roshan Pension Plan (RPP) to augment the lifestyle banking under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative for overseas Pakistanis.

He said that while issuance of coins and postage stamps was a regular and recurring feature to mark days of national importance, it was relatively rare that the SBP issued a commemorative banknote. It is worth noting that the Rs 75 Commemorative Banknote is the second such banknote to be issued by the SBP. Earlier, the SBP issued the first and so far the only commemorative banknote in 1997 to mark the Golden Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence.

State Bank of Pakistan held ceremony on unveiling of commemorative banknote on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan. Seventy five rupee note will be issued by State Bank and other commercial banks in the last week of September.

A senior level official of SBP spelled out salient features of 75-rupee note which has been given incredible security features to discourage counterfeit. The painted pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, Fatima Jinnah and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on front side of note remind us of the struggle put in by all these heroes in the reawakening of Muslims and independence movement. The rear side of note bears the picture of our national animal Markhor.

The Markhor and Deodar trees pictures on the reverse of the Banknote highlight our national commitment to address climate change and its repercussions. Both Markhor and Deodar trees serve as symbols of the devastations wrought by these changes and call for urgent measures to combat and reverse environmental degradation.

The banknote unveiling ceremony was accompanied with photo exhibition, which was organized by Press Information Department Karachi in collaboration with SBP. Acting Governor SBP Dr Murtaza Syed opened photographic exhibition along with DGPR PID Mrs Tanweer.

