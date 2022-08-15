AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Independence Day celebrated at SU with zeal, enthusiasm

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2022 06:45am

HYDERABAD: The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Sunday at the University of Sindh (SU) with national zeal and zest. Flag hoisting ceremony was organized by the Bureau of STAGS at University’s Hyder Bux Jatoi Pavilion where a large number of faculty members, officers, employees and people from different walks of life were present.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro hoisted the flag at 9:00 am sharp. The national anthem was also played to mark the day. A parade of police and Sindh University security personnel also took place at the ceremony.

In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro termed the day very significant and said that on such a beautiful occasion, he wanted to tell that there was an important role of institutions in the development of countries, for which the University of Sindh has been providing quality higher education to the youth for the prosperity of Pakistan in order to make young generation the best citizens of the country.

He said that only educated youth could take Pakistan forward in the path of development because they were the future of the country. He said that every Pakistani should play his part honestly for the development and prosperity of the country and should serve Pakistan in a better way in every capacity.

He said that the responsibility of students studying at the University of Sindh was to get education without wasting time and acquire knowledge with full concentration. The Vice-Chancellor further said that time was precious, once gone, could never be returned. “We all should value time and fulfill our responsibilities honestly”, he said.

