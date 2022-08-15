75th Independence Day celebrated with zeal, national spirit in KP

PESHAWAR: Like other parts of the country the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was also celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with enthusiasm and national spirit. Provincial government organized a grand Independence Day ceremony at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary hoisted national flag in the ceremony as chief guest. National anthem was played and a contingent of police saluted the national flag.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for safety and stability of the motherland. Administrative secretaries and other senior government officials attended the event. Boys and girls gave speeches and sang national songs in the flag hoisting ceremony.

The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary also cut cake to mark diamond jubilee of independence. Addressing the Diamond Jubilee ceremony, Chief Secretary said it is necessary for all of us to follow the principles of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to take the country on the path towards development and prosperity.

He further said that great journey of 75 years of independence stands on the eternal sacrifices of people from all walks of life.

Dr Shahzad Bangash emphasized that today is the day to renew the pledge to put Pakistan on the right track and make it one of the developed country in the world. In the end, Chief Secretary gave away prizes to boys and girls who secured positions in speech competition.

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was organized at Peshawar High Court. The Chief justice of Peshawar high Court, Peshawar Mr. justice Qaiser Rashid Khan was Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Justice extended facilitations to the legal fraternity and entire nation. He urged for making strenuous efforts to make Pakistan a strong and progressive country to enable it to stand tall in the comity of nations.

The ceremony was attended by the judges, former judges, district and sessions judges Peshawar, Dean KP Judicial Academy, Chairman Executive KP Bar Council, Member Judicial Commission, representatives of Advocate General KP. President along with Cabinet of Peshawar High Court Bar Association and President along with Cabinet of Peshawar Bar Association.

Smart and trained police contingent presented Guard of Honour to Chief Justice. The police band played National anthem and National songs. Kids in national dress added beauty to the celebrations.

In Mardan, the second big city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa District administration organised a national flag hoisting ceremony in Pakhtunkhwa House, Mardan to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the independence of Pakistan.

During the function children presented national songs, performed on tableaus and participated in a declamation contest.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif paid tributes to untiring struggle and sacrifices rendered by our forefathers during the movement of independence. He said that we should have to acknowledge the independence and should work day night for the national development and salvation.

He said that Independence Day teaches us to reaffirm our resolve to join hands against every aggression and make efforts to earn laurels for the country.

He further said that district administration has made outstanding arrangements in connections with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of independence.

Diamond Jubilee of the national independence was also celebrated with national zeal and fervor in all economic zones under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) across the province.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Investments, Abdul Karim Tordher attended flag hoisting ceremony as Chief Guest at Peshawar Economic Zone Office.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak along with other senior officials and representative from IC&TE Department attended the event.

In his address on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM spoke about the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal which enabled us to have this country of our own, where the free will of the citizens of the country would prevail.

He also emphasized on all the factions, to resolve and pledge and give their best for a better tomorrow for Pakistan.

75th Independence Day of Pakistan also was celebrated in the tribal district Mohmand with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand, Arifullah Awan hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held in Captain Roohullah Shaheed Stadium to mark the Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations.

Commandant Mohmad Riffles, Mir Kamran Mengal was chief guest on the occasion, Besides, MPA Nisar Mohmand, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Sahibzada, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Mohsin Habib, Qaiser Khan and other government officials attended the ceremony at large.

