Flag-hoisting ceremony held at FPCCI’s office in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2022 06:59am

LAHORE: A national flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Regional Office Lahore to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan. As the national anthem was played, the Mian Anjum Nisar, Former President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Regional Chairman FPCCI raised the flag to the mast before a gathering of Executive Committee Members and the representatives of trade and industry.

On occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi congratulated all Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day and said that we are confident that our enthusiasm will pave the way for political, economic and social stability in the days to come.

May our solidarity move our dear homeland on the path of progress and prosperity, and may all of us Pakistanis raise the flag of Pakistan as usual, they added.

They further said that 14 August is a shining chapter in the history of Pakistan. Today, the business community of Pakistan pledges that we will work day and night to develop the country and make the Pakistani people a great nation, and its name will light up all over the world. He said that our ancestors had made Pakistan an independent state by sacrificing their lives. Unfortunately, our politicians have pushed the country into debt with the wrong decisions at the wrong time.

