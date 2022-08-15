Pakistan Cables celebrates Independence Day with ChildLife Foundation

KARACHI: To celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Pakistan Cables employee volunteers visited ChildLife Foundation children’s emergency room to spend time with the children admitted in the ER facility for treatment. Volunteers distributed toys among children creating a memorable day for all involved. Prior to the volunteer activity, the company also made a donation to ChildLife Foundation.

“This day provokes Pakistanis to think about giving back and serving others, and it’s a great time for companies to take initiative in organizing community service events for employees. Our staff volunteering initiative brings our vision to life that focuses on transforming lives. ChildLife Foundation is a unique public-private sector partnership success story, and we are happy to have made a meaningful contribution towards it,” said Mariam Durrani, General Manager Marketing & Brands, Pakistan Cables Ltd.

