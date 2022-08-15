AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
PR utilises Rs167m to provide save journeys to Balochistan passengers

APP Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has utilized funds amounting to Rs167.659 million, out of total Rs 352 million allocations made during the last three years to ensure safe and secure travelling for the passengers of the Balochistan province.

“The government allocated Rs121 million in 2018-19 and the department spent Rs 42.430 million out of it, while Rs117 million and Rs 114 million were earmarked in 2019-20 and 2020-21 out of which Rs 33.593 million and Rs 91.636 million were utilized respectively,” an official told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways infrastructure in Balochistan was being maintained as per the available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel for the passengers.

“Railway track in Balochistan consists of Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spzand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad Sibi section,” the official added.

Moreover, he said a number of upgraded facilities like washroom and drinking water have been provided for comfort of the passengers, besides carrying out renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings.

In addition to this, the official said 10 railway station buildings have been renovated and rehabilitated on Sibi-Harnai section, along with reconstruction and repair of 25 bridges.

To a question, he said the contract for rehabilitation of track between (Sama Satta- Bahawalnagar) on Sama Satta-Amruka section has been awarded to the Frontier Work Origination (FWO) last year.

The total cost of contract for rehabilitation of track was Rs.7735.000 million and 16 firms purchased the bidding documents but only one firm participated in the bid, he added.

