AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2022 11:53am

Russia’s priority over the past week has likely been to reorient units to strengthen its campaign southern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Sunday.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine.

Russian troops captured the station early in the war.

Russian-backed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the Donbas continued to attempt assaults to the north of Donetsk city, according to the intelligence update.

Particularly heavy fighting has focused on the village of Pisky, near the site of Donetsk Airport, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Luck decides life and death in Ukraine’s war zone

Ukraine’s military command on Saturday said “fierce fighting” continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier said it had full control over.

UK also said the Russian assault “likely” aims to secure the “M04 highway”, the main approach to Donetsk from the west.

Twitter Russia Russian troops Ukraine's British defence ministry Zaporizhzhia plant Donetsk Airport

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s war priority: reorient units to strengthen southern Ukraine, UK says

Pakistan at 75: Where we were in 1947, and where we are now

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffet’, dies at 62

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Read more stories