Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe’s largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant.

New strike on Ukraine nuclear plant: Russian authorities

Fighting

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said any Russian soldier who shoots at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant or uses it as cover would become a “special target” and repeated accusations that Moscow was using the plant as nuclear blackmail.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia of “hitting the part of the nuclear power plant where the energy that powers the south of Ukraine is generated.”

Western countries have called for Moscow to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, but there has been no sign so far of Russia agreeing. The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March but is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

Russia’s priority has likely been to reorient units to strengthen its campaign in southern Ukraine, with heavy fighting in the Donbas region particularly focused on the village of Pisky, British military intelligence said on Sunday.