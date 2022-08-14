AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2022 10:32am

KINGSTON: New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry has returned home with a rib injury, ruling him out of the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies.

Henry suffered pain down the left side of his body during training last week and, with the injury failing to improve, has been replaced by Ben Sears for the series starting in Barbados on Wednesday.

Before then, the teams meet in the third and final Twenty20 international in Jamaica on Sunday, with the tourists holding an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Coach Gary Stead said the decision to send Henry home was precautionary and he hoped the veteran would be available for the ODI series away to Australia in early September.

“Although the injury is not overly serious, we felt there was a significant risk it would become worse through playing,” Stead said on Sunday.

Shakib returns as Bangladesh T20 captain

“With the upcoming ODI series starting on Wednesday and consisting of three games over five days, we saw it as prudent to bring in a fully fit replacement.

“At 24-years-old Ben’s an exciting young prospect and we like the pace and skills he possesses.”

Sears has played six T20 internationals but is uncapped in any other format.

New Zealand West Indies Twenty20 international Barbados Matt Henry

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories