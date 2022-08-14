Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development and progress and prosperity of the country.

“We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland”, the president said in a message on the 75th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan being observed on August 14.

Felicitating the nation on the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the president said that the day reminded them of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the founding fathers of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of a motherland.

“Today, we also reaffirm our resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and transform Pakistan into an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state”, he added.

He said: “Although today, Pakistan is facing challenges on economic and political fronts, but I strongly believe that our nation will overcome these challenges with its proven commitment, determination and patriotism as well as with hard work, unity, discipline, mutual harmony and solidarity”.

This year, he said the nation was also celebrating the diamond jubilee of its independence and in this regard various ceremonies were being organized across the country to mark this auspicious occasion.

Alvi says strong economy needed for taking independent decisions

“The aim of these events is to educate and create awareness among our people, especially the Pakistani youth, about the significance of national solidarity, Pakistan’s ideology and the Freedom Movement. I would like to commend the efforts of all stakeholders in organizing events to commemorate this historic moment”, he opined.

On this occasion, there was a dire need to assess the successes and failures. In 75 years of country’s history, the nation had successfully overcome numerous challenges.

“We not only emerged as a nuclear power but also defeated the menace of terrorism. In the recent past, we successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic”, he maintained.

On this historic day, the president observed that they paid homage to the personnel of armed forces and law enforcement agencies who had laid down their lives for the defence, security and safety of the motherland.

The nation also appreciated workers, labourers, women, youth, business community, and minorities and all those who had played their role in the development and progress of the country, he added.

While celebrating the Day, he stressed that they should not forget their oppressed brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India had been committing egregious human rights violations in IIOJK for decades and it had been three years since India unilaterally revoked Article 370 and abolished Article 35A to deprive IIOJK of its special legal status on August 5, 2019.

“I assure our Kashmiri brethren that Pakistan will continue to extend its all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to them in their legitimate struggle for self-determination in accordance with the UN Resolutions”, he resolved.