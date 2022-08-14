AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Marriyum spells out advantages of democracy

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2022 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The nation reaped dividends and fruits whenever there was democracy in the country during the last 75 years.

This was said by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Saturday, while reiterating the vision of Quaid-i-Azam who she added rightly said that the country’s future was in democracy. She said the journey of democracy would continue with the same zeal and zest which had passed on numerous dividends to the nation under the leadership of previous democratic leaders.

Addressing the Flag Painting Ceremony in Islamabad at D-Chowk, she said the country became a nuclear power during the democratic rule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif who connected all federating units by establishing network of the motorways across the country. She said it was Nawaz Sharif who completed the nuclear programme initiated by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1970s.

He made the country’s defence impregnable despite the external pressure. Marriyum paid tribute to all scientists, engineers and others for their contribution in making the country an atomic power. She said Nawaz Sharif eliminated terrorism from the country, brought economic growth to six per cent and ensured zero load-shedding during the tenure of his previous government (2013-18).

“Whether it was the nuclear deterrence, the constitution, youth programme, Benazir Income Support Programme or 4G internet, we got all these fruits during democratic rules,” she said, while eulogizing the all those who had rendered sacrifices in the struggle for democracy.

