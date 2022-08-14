AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

15 mobile phones, 43 vehicles taken away: 11 gunpoint snatching, 10 robbery cases registered in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2022 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Armed men snatched or stole 15 mobile phones and auto thieves snatched or stole 43 vehicles from various parts of the city during the last week.

According to the data collected by Business Recorder, the police have also registered 11 cases of snatching at gunpoint and 10 cases of robbery. Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 43 vehicles including 42 motorbikes and a car.

The 42 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers, ATQ-577 of Muhammda Bilal, RIK-5532 of Gulnoor, BRN-108 of Zahid, a bike of Wiqas Ahmed, BEL-948 of Umair Fayax, LEK-174 of Shahid Amin, a bike XP-907 of Ahsan Ullah, CQ-956 of Ahmad Zahore, WN-1850 of Mehmood Khan, MNY-4983 of Muhammad Husifa, FN-735 of Aamir Ali Chandio, FC-8658 of Aktiramul Haq, VL-150 of Feryad Mashi, AKD-6533 of Inam Ullah Khan, BBP-809 of Muhammad Sajid, AMQ-757 of Abid Hussain, AMN-762 of Adil Mehmmod, SNA-9552 of Ibrar Ali, BLL-448 of Ahmad Zaman, ZXP-2148 of Arslan Ahmed, FDA-5861 of Muhammad Siddique, SLK-9417 of Talha Nadeem, lifted a bike of Asfandiyar, RIL-9808 of Naeem Iqbal, lifted a bike of Manzoor Ali, AKT-7486 of Ashiq Hussain, and a Suzuki van EX-372 of Hasnan Hassan.

The stolen bikes also include bike number RIM-099 of Sheikh Sajjad Hussain, a bike BPR-4 of Waqas Alam, a bike of Amajd Ali, a bike RIR-7546 of Mirza Sajid, a bike JMK-8232 of Bismillah Din Khan, a bike BMQ-866 of Muhammad Hamza, BUL-557 of Adress Anjum, a bike AXP-086 of Ibrahim, BGR-194 of Nasir Iqbal, lifted a bike Abdul Hakeem, lifted a bike of Nadeem Barkat, a bike AHD-6187 of Wahid Gull,ARL-240 of Raza Khan, and ACP-143 of Arsalan Javed. Auto thieves stole one car LEE-2060 of Javeria Nisar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad police gunpoint snatching robbery cases

Comments

1000 characters

15 mobile phones, 43 vehicles taken away: 11 gunpoint snatching, 10 robbery cases registered in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories