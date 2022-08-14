Minister claims PTI has hired services of US lobbying firm

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum and PML-N leader Musadik Malik alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has hired services of a firm “Faton Group” in the US for lobbying case of the party with US Senators, Congressmen, and administration.

Addressing at a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Imran was no more “truthful and honest” as he did not want to be inquired about the foreign funding of his party.

The minister went on to add that it was strange that while on the one hand the PTI chairman said he was the victim of a US conspiracy and on other hand has hired a US lobbying firm.

He further said that he should answer the public why the PTI hired a lobby firm of David Faton who was founder of an organisation “No Nukes” which was against those countries including Pakistan having nuclear technology.

The minister said that Imran had never shared the letter with anybody, which he had waved at the PTI’s rally, saying it had been received from the USA and had warned of serious consequences in case no-trust motion against him was passed in the National Assembly. All institutions including the ISPR, had categorically denied there was a conspiracy behind the ouster of the PTI government, he recalled.

Musadik said what were you (Imran) afraid of if you had done nothing wrong.

The minister said it was unfortunate that while a court had remanded PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in police custody for 45 days and Khaqan Abbasi for nine months, only two-day physical remand was given to PTI’s Shahbaz Gill, who had incited people against the state institute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022