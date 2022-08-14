PM grieved over losses in Balochistan floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief over the human and financial losses caused by recent flash floods in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

Seeking an immediate report on the affected areas, the prime minister also directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

A directive was also issued for the submission of a complete report regarding breaches in two dams and the subsequent damages caused by flood water.

The prime minister is soon expected to visit the flood-affected areas of Qila Abdullah.