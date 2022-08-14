CBOT soyabean futures higher

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures closed higher on Friday, rallying from earlier declines as worries about stressful weather threatening US crop prospects overshadowed pressure from a larger-than-expected soya production estimate from the US Department of Agriculture, traders said.

CBOT September soyabeans settled up 14-3/4 cents at $15.35 per bushel and most-active November ended up 5-3/4 cents at $14.54-1/4, bouncing after a dip to $14.15-1/4.

Firm domestic cash markets for soyabeans and soyameal lent support, lifting nearby futures contracts more than back months.