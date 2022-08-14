AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President phones family members of Waziristan attack martyrs

APP Published 14 Aug, 2022 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday phoned different members of bereaved families of Shuhada of North Waziristan suicide attack of August 8 and expressed his condolences.

The President, on the occasion, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He lauded the services and sacrifices of Shuhada for the motherland and said that the entire nation was indebted to its martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He talked to the father of martyred sepoy Muhammad Umair to express his condolence. Shaheed sepoy has left behind a two and half-year-old son.

The father of late sepoy expressed his desire to meet the President.

Dr Arif Alvi Waziristan attack martyrs

Comments

1000 characters

President phones family members of Waziristan attack martyrs

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories