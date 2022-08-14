President phones family members of Waziristan attack martyrs

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday phoned different members of bereaved families of Shuhada of North Waziristan suicide attack of August 8 and expressed his condolences.

The President, on the occasion, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He lauded the services and sacrifices of Shuhada for the motherland and said that the entire nation was indebted to its martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He talked to the father of martyred sepoy Muhammad Umair to express his condolence. Shaheed sepoy has left behind a two and half-year-old son.

The father of late sepoy expressed his desire to meet the President.