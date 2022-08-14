MNAs underscore need for turning country into ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, the lawmakers in National Assembly on Saturday stressed the need for “looking up to people only instead of powers that be” in order to uphold rule of law, supremacy of Constitution, flourishing democracy, strengthening parliament and turning the country into Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan.

Speaking in a special session of National Assembly in connections with the three-day diamond jubilee celebrations of the 1st Constituent Assembly – the first assembly which held its first session on August 10, 1947 – in the Parliament House, defence minister Khawaja Asif said that self-accountability is a must as we need to know what we did during the last 75 years.

In the same breath, the PML-N stalwart continued that “we lost East Pakistan; faced four military coups, and then there was the wrath of 58 (2) B in these 75 years, adding we must know who were responsible for all these things due to which the country suffered to the point of no return.

Asif said that the parliament was forced to play its due role on several occasions and still there is time to restore the prestige and the supremacy of the parliament which could only be possible if people’s mandate is respected.

“It’s a good omen since 2008, there’s been no interruption in continuation of democratically elected governments and the incumbent assembly will also complete its five-year tenure,” he added.

After 75 years, he added, there is despondency in all parts of the country as the young generation is taught the lesson of disappointment and divide, which is creating ‘anarchy’ in the society.

While referring to a speech by PTI-backed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore “there is no rift between PTI chief Imran Khan and the military,” he said that they should better give reference of the people who voted them into power instead of dancing to the tune of the military which has nothing to do with politics.

“Let me make it clear the military is with the country and the people. Let them [army] stay within their Constitutional ambit. Don’t drag them into politics if they want to stay neutral. Give reference of people and the military,” he maintained.

“We, the politicians must get out of the clutches for coming into power as real power lies with the people. Let’s burry the past and pledge we will stay with the ambit of law and the constitution – whether it’s the politicians, the judiciary, the military or any other state institution,” he added.

Khursheed Shah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that a clear message should be sent out – to those talking the country might tear into three parts – through parliament that a country which came into being through the vision of a politician – Muhammad Ali Jinnah – which is now called Pakistan, cannot be undone.

“We must speak the truth today…why did we fail to turn as per the dreams of Jinnah? Do read history of Pakistan as who disintegrated this country and it will become clear due to whom we are facing all these issue,” he added.

“I assure you that if we strengthen the parliament, and ensured people’s politics instead of looking somewhere else, the day is not far Pakistan will emerge a prosperous country in the region within no time,” he maintained.

He maintained that the young generation must be taught history in order to make understand who stabbed this country for their own vested interest.

The lawmakers belonging to other parties also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which was painted by Saeed Akhtar for the assembly of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has now been acquired and installed in National Assembly Hall.

He said under this portrait, the constitution of 1973 was passed and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had taken oath of office.

The chair accompanied by the parliamentary leaders cut the ribbon marking the installation of the portrait in the NA Hall.

As the clock struck 12 o’clock, there was a splendid show of fireworks at D-Chowk to mark the advent of 14th August, the 75 Independence Day of Pakistan.

The people belonging to different walks of life including the parliamentarians witnessed the fireworks.

