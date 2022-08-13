AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LDA demolishes several buildings

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 06:49am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished several buildings in various parts of the city.

As per details shared by the LDA, the staff of LDA Town Planning carried out the operation at Avenue One and demolished an illegal construction that violated the approved building plan while a building was sealed for illegal extension of the building. Moreover, the LDA also demolished two shops and a restaurant that was constructed without getting approval from the LDA.

On Raiwind Road, an illegally-constructed commercial hall was demolished while several illegal constructions on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road and near Orange Line Metro Train Depot on Raiwind Road were also demolished. LDA Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Director Town Planning Zone 5 supervised the operation and they were accompanied by the LDA enforcement wing and the police.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan has said that any kind of illegal construction will not be tolerated and full operation against illegal constructions will continue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore LDA LDA demolishes several buildings Raiwind Road illegal construction

Comments

1000 characters

LDA demolishes several buildings

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories