LDA demolishes several buildings

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished several buildings in various parts of the city.

As per details shared by the LDA, the staff of LDA Town Planning carried out the operation at Avenue One and demolished an illegal construction that violated the approved building plan while a building was sealed for illegal extension of the building. Moreover, the LDA also demolished two shops and a restaurant that was constructed without getting approval from the LDA.

On Raiwind Road, an illegally-constructed commercial hall was demolished while several illegal constructions on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road and near Orange Line Metro Train Depot on Raiwind Road were also demolished. LDA Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Director Town Planning Zone 5 supervised the operation and they were accompanied by the LDA enforcement wing and the police.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan has said that any kind of illegal construction will not be tolerated and full operation against illegal constructions will continue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022