AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Right to information necessary for good governance: Omar Cheema

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 06:49am

LAHORE: Terming the right to information necessary for the improvement of transparency and good governance in the democratic system, adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that this process is part of the basic contours of governance in the developing countries.

During his visit to the office of Punjab Information Commission, Cheema revealed that 10,000 complaints received to the Punjab Information Commission (PIC) had been redressed in the last four years showing 90% complaints had been redressed within 30 days. He stated that it is inevitable to raise awareness in order to stop irresponsible usage of Right to Information Act (RTI).

Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah gave briefing about the matters pertaining to the Information Commission. The impediments being faced to promulgate the Right to Information Act and the recommendations to bring improvements came under discussion during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Omar Sarfraz Cheema Punjab Information Commission Right to Information Act

Comments

1000 characters

Right to information necessary for good governance: Omar Cheema

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories