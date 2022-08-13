Right to information necessary for good governance: Omar Cheema

LAHORE: Terming the right to information necessary for the improvement of transparency and good governance in the democratic system, adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that this process is part of the basic contours of governance in the developing countries.

During his visit to the office of Punjab Information Commission, Cheema revealed that 10,000 complaints received to the Punjab Information Commission (PIC) had been redressed in the last four years showing 90% complaints had been redressed within 30 days. He stated that it is inevitable to raise awareness in order to stop irresponsible usage of Right to Information Act (RTI).

Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah gave briefing about the matters pertaining to the Information Commission. The impediments being faced to promulgate the Right to Information Act and the recommendations to bring improvements came under discussion during the meeting.

