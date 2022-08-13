KW&SB decides to cut off defaulters’ connections

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Friday decided to cut off water and sewerage connections of consumers defaulting payments, with immediate effect.

A high-level meeting of RRG department was held in Managing Director (MD) KW&SB Secretariat at Karsaz under the chairmanship of MD Rafiq Qureshi.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the MD directed that immediate action be taken against the defaulting consumers including the government, non-government, commercial and residential consumers, and their lines should be disconnected with immediate effect and notices should be served to them.

“A grand operation against the defaulting government, non-government, commercial and residential slums should be conducted and their water and sewerage connections should be cut off immediately,” the MD said.

In this regard, the MD Water Board issued orders to the concerned Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers and asked them to cooperate fully with the officers of the RRG Department.

MD Water Board said that all employees of the Water Board should improve their performance so that the recovery of the Water Board can be improved.

