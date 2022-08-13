AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Criminals: Police urged to continue intelligence-based targeted operations

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a law-and-order meeting directed IG police to continue targeted and intelligence-based operations against bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom, street criminals, drug dealers, and land grabbers.

“The law and order would completely improve when these few crimes and their committers are curbed.”

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and PSCM Fayza Jatoi.

The Chief Minister said that some incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported from Kashmore. At this, the IG police told the Chief Minister that one young man was kidnapped from Kashmore and his kidnappers had been identified and would be arrested shortly.

Talking about street crime the Chief Minister said that it must be controlled by conducting the regular intelligence-based operation. “I am happy that the robbers who robbed a car at Teen Talwar have been arrested,” he said and added they were operating in gangs and their gangs must be busted.

Additional IG Karachi told the Chief Minister that the incidents of mobile snatching have started declining. He said that in June 2022, 2600 motorcycles were snatched while in July the snatching came down to 2154. Similarly, four-wheeler theft in June 2022 was 4195 which dropped to 3840 in July, Odho said.

The CM was told that 498 encounters with the street criminals were made, 343 gangs busted, 65 killed, 496 arrested red-handed, and 3943 different kinds of illicit weapons were recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah PSCM Fayza Jatoi Saeed Mangnijo

Comments

1000 characters

Criminals: Police urged to continue intelligence-based targeted operations

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories