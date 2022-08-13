Criminals: Police urged to continue intelligence-based targeted operations

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a law-and-order meeting directed IG police to continue targeted and intelligence-based operations against bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom, street criminals, drug dealers, and land grabbers.

“The law and order would completely improve when these few crimes and their committers are curbed.”

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and PSCM Fayza Jatoi.

The Chief Minister said that some incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported from Kashmore. At this, the IG police told the Chief Minister that one young man was kidnapped from Kashmore and his kidnappers had been identified and would be arrested shortly.

Talking about street crime the Chief Minister said that it must be controlled by conducting the regular intelligence-based operation. “I am happy that the robbers who robbed a car at Teen Talwar have been arrested,” he said and added they were operating in gangs and their gangs must be busted.

Additional IG Karachi told the Chief Minister that the incidents of mobile snatching have started declining. He said that in June 2022, 2600 motorcycles were snatched while in July the snatching came down to 2154. Similarly, four-wheeler theft in June 2022 was 4195 which dropped to 3840 in July, Odho said.

The CM was told that 498 encounters with the street criminals were made, 343 gangs busted, 65 killed, 496 arrested red-handed, and 3943 different kinds of illicit weapons were recovered.

