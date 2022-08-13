AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

Independence Day preparations in full swing across country

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

LAHORE: Preparations for celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan are being finalized across the country. The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Different organisations will hold special functions and activities with the focus on acknowledging the contributions of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes. Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.

People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses. Besides, stalls of National Flag, buntings, caps, and children clothes doused in green and white colours have been setup along busy roadsides and at shops in every nook and corner of the country.

