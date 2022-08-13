AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
160MVA transformer installed at 220kV grid station in Hyderabad

Published 13 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully installed 160MVA auto transformer at 220kV Grid Station NTDC Hala Road Hyderabad.

The NTDC engineers and staff had energized the transformer a day earlier. The said 160MVA auto transformer T-1 was burnt during the recent spell of heavy rain.

NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan had directed the concerned to replace the damaged transformer immediately. Thus, the team of engineers and staff of Project Delivery (South) Hyderabad, TSG (South) Hyderabad & Asset Management (South) Hyderabad jointly completed the task within shortest possible time.

The MD NTDC appreciated the engineers and staff for their tireless efforts in early completion of this project. It may be noted that the NTDC has been actively pursuing its pending projects at a supersonic speed, especially after the appointment of a formal MD in the aftermath a long controversy on the post. Not only the departmental feud was under way but also the Ministry of Power Division was badly involved in lingering the appointment on one or the other excuse. Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Energy was also raising objections to the selection criteria, knocking out two immediate past MDs on technical grounds.

The MD, who is a true professional and a career engineer, has put the whole controversy on backburner and focused all his attention on meeting the transmission needs of the country. Accordingly, a number of projects has either been completed or finalised, besides meeting day to day transmission needs, since his appointment as MD.

