AGL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.23%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
EFERT 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
EPCL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.25%)
LOTCHEM 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.51%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.73%)
PAEL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.76%)
PRL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.48%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.11%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
TRG 95.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
UNITY 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 45.4 (1.08%)
BR30 15,663 Increased By 217.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 42,630 Increased By 386.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 147.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after COVID lockdowns

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 12:24pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilised supply and hampered production.

The request from the Hiroshima-based automaker underscores the vulnerability of sprawling supply chains that have been tested by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, casting uncertainty over businesses.

The Japanese automaker reported on Tuesday an operating loss of 19.5 billion yen ($144.4 million) for the first quarter of its financial year, due to disruptions resulting from the stringent COVID-19 counter-measures in China.

Mazda said it brought chips and crucial auto parts to China to be assembled, but was unable to receive those parts from Shanghai during the city’s lockdown.

Even if Mazda’s direct suppliers were Japanese and European companies, they still had parts coming through China, said Takeshi Mukai, the automaker’s senior managing executive officer.

Toyota unit falsified emissions data from at least 2003, probe finds

“In our case, we were the first to be affected by the lockdown, as we had been promoting the procurement of parts via China for a while,” Mukai said. “Given the current (zero-COVID) policy, the key point is to keep (parts) in our hands.”

Mazda will seek to include higher domestic inventories and diversification of production outside China when forming contracts with suppliers for designing new models in the long term, he said.

The automaker will also seek to simplify its procurement structure as a way to reduce the frequency of distribution between bases, he said.

“As we continue to do business globally, we must manage the current changes based on the recognition that we are no longer in the era of globalisation as we were in the past,” said Mazda senior managing executive officer Masahiro Moro.

China Mazda Motor Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after COVID lockdowns

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

CASA-1000: NTDC seeks $35m financing

Read more stories