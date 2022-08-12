AGL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.23%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
EFERT 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
EPCL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.25%)
LOTCHEM 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.51%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.73%)
PAEL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.76%)
PRL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.48%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.11%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
TRG 95.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
UNITY 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 45.4 (1.08%)
BR30 15,663 Increased By 217.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 42,630 Increased By 386.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 147.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shake-up fails to lift support for Japan’s cabinet amid questions over church

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 11:40am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet reshuffle appears to have done little to ease voter concerns amidst anger about the ruling party’s ties to the Unification Church, opinion polls conducted by media groups indicated on Friday.

Links to the church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous for its mass weddings, have become a major liability for Kishida in the month since the suspected killer of former premier Shinzo Abe said his mother was bankrupted by the group and blamed Abe for promoting it.

With approval ratings already at their lowest since he took office in October, Kishida on Wednesday removed some members of his cabinet with ties to the group.

But more than half of respondents to a poll by the conservative Yomiuri daily paper, or 55%, said Kishida’s response was insufficient.

Overall support for his cabinet slipped to 51%, down 6 points from a poll on Aug. 5-7.

Some 86% of those who responded to a poll by the Nikkei daily said Kishida’s action had not “erased their concerns” about the links of the ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to the organisation, but support for the cabinet held steady at 57%.

Asked about the polls, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government would listen carefully to the opinions of the people and respond to them.

Kishida told a news conference on Wednesday after announcing his new cabinet that he had instructed all new members to review their ties with the church, though he said he did not believe it had had an impact on party policy.

Roughly a dozen LDP politicians have disclosed ties to the church or related organisations since Abe was killed.

Several members of the new cabinet said they had links to the group in the past, such as attending events or making donations to affiliated groups.

Japan PM shuffles cabinet as anger deepens over ties to Unification Church

Kishida said he chose experienced ministers to deal with what he called some of the toughest crises in decades, including surging prices and growing tension with China over Taiwan.

But he said he only selected those who had agreed to “review” their ties with the church.

Taro Kono, the newly installed digital minister who also oversees consumer affairs, told reporters he intended to set up a committee as early as this month to look into commercial activities and fund raising by some religious groups.

south korea Shinzo Abe Taiwan Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida

Comments

1000 characters

Shake-up fails to lift support for Japan’s cabinet amid questions over church

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

CASA-1000: NTDC seeks $35m financing

Read more stories