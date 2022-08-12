CBOT soybeans neutral in $14.32-1/2 to $14.56-1/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean November contract looks neutral in a range of $14.32-1/2 to $14.56-1/4 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $14.56-1/4 could lead to a gain to $14.79-3/4, while a break below $14.32-1/2 may cause a fall to $14.03-1/4.

The nature of the rise from $13.56 remains unclear.

It could be a strong bounce against the fall from the July 29 high of $14.89, or a continuation of the uptrend from $12.88-1/2.

The clear part is the rise closely observes a set of projection levels on a presumed wave C from $13.56.

Corn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $8.40 to $15.84-3/4 suggests an upside bias, as the contract has surged far above a resistance at $14.08-3/4.

It could be heading towards the next resistance of $14.76.