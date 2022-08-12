AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
AVN 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
EFERT 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
EPCL 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FCCL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
LOTCHEM 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.29%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.42%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
PRL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
TRG 94.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 34.5 (0.82%)
BR30 15,575 Increased By 129.3 (0.84%)
KSE100 42,541 Increased By 297.3 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,084 Increased By 112.8 (0.71%)
CBOT soybeans neutral in $14.32-1/2 to $14.56-1/4 range

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 11:15am

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean November contract looks neutral in a range of $14.32-1/2 to $14.56-1/4 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above $14.56-1/4 could lead to a gain to $14.79-3/4, while a break below $14.32-1/2 may cause a fall to $14.03-1/4.

The nature of the rise from $13.56 remains unclear.

It could be a strong bounce against the fall from the July 29 high of $14.89, or a continuation of the uptrend from $12.88-1/2.

The clear part is the rise closely observes a set of projection levels on a presumed wave C from $13.56.

Corn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $8.40 to $15.84-3/4 suggests an upside bias, as the contract has surged far above a resistance at $14.08-3/4.

It could be heading towards the next resistance of $14.76.

soyabean

