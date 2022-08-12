AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
AVN 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
EFERT 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
EPCL 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GTECH 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.6%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
PRL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 34.3 (0.81%)
BR30 15,582 Increased By 137 (0.89%)
KSE100 42,547 Increased By 303.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,090 Increased By 118.6 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, Fed tightening woes weigh

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 10:52am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Friday as domestic COVID-19 cases rose sharply, while uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening trajectory also dented sentiment in regional markets.

The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index both fell 0.2% at the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index added 0.3%, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%.

** For the week, the CSI300 index is up 0.7% so far and is set to snap a five-week losing streak. The Hang Seng index slipped 0.3%. ** Daily caseload for COVID-19 has risen to more than 2,000 in recent two days from around 1,000 earlier.

** “COVID-19 resurgence still weighs on market confidence in macro recovery despite continuous containment policy re-calibration,” said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

** “The ongoing housing market uncertainty may also potentially delay the macro economy’s bottoming out,” they added.

China stocks see best day in 3 months

** Other Asian stocks also fell on uncertainty over how aggressively the Fed would raise interest rates.

** Defence stocks retreated 2.2% on Friday, while still up nearly 3% for the week amid geopolitical tensions.

** Energy shares rose more than 2%, and real estate developers added 0.5%.

** Most other sectors remained tepid. Consumer staples, information technology, new energy were down between 0.1% and 1.2% each.

** Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong lost 1.4% amid debt woes, with Longfor Group down 3.4%. The Chinese developer rose in the previous session after it denied rumours that it had missed payment on commercial paper.

** Hong Kong-listed tech companies edged up 0.5%, with index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan up more than 1% each.

** China’s sportswear group Li Ning Co surged nearly 6% to become the biggest percentage gainer in the Hang Seng Index, as its net profit and revenue for six months jumped.

China’s blue chip stock index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, Fed tightening woes weigh

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 214-215

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Pakistan, Turkiye to sign PTA today

Read more stories